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Gavin Zee

Deputy General Counsel

Blogs Published by Gavin Zee

Fair Source Software in the AI age

Open Source
Have you noticed AI recently? Yeah, us too. Generative AI is wreaking havoc on the software status quo, and that includes licensing, and that generates … opinio...
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