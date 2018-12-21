12 Days of Partners — GitLab

December 21, 2018

It’s that time of year again… The leaves have fallen from the trees, every department store is playing “All I Want for Christmas is You” on a loop, and I can finally justify wearing that hand-knit beanie I bought on Etsy (even though I live in California and wear it almost every single day anyway).

To celebrate, Sentry is highlighting twelve of our many partners with an ornament hung with care each day on our festive Sen-Tree. We hope you return every day to enjoy these GIFs with your holiday feast, egg nog, Manischewitz, pour-over artisan coffee, or pour-under artisan coffee.

Here at Sentry, we like to give gifts. We especially like giving gifts that people specifically ask for, because it removes the weird guessing game of “will this person even like this Sentry mug I’ve picked up from my desk painstakingly picked out?” Whew — who needs that anyway? So stressful.

And that’s why our twelfth featured partner is GitLab.

We heard many Sentry users (specifically the Sentry users who use GitLab) ask for an updated integration with GitLab — one that includes releases and commit tracking as well as suspect commits. And, as you just read, we’re suckers for giving people exactly what they want, even when exactly what they want isn’t some random stuff off our desk. You’re welcome to read that sentence a few more times, but what we’re saying is that Sentry is adding an updated integration with GitLab in 2019.

If you’re a GitLab user, then you can already benefit from issue management and issue creation from directly in your GitLab account.

By creating a GitLab issue directly from Sentry, you can streamline the triaging process and fix problems a lot faster.

You can also link to existing issues.

But with the help of the newly added release and commit tracking, you’ll have an enhanced release overview page that uncovers new and resolved issues, files changed, and authors — all in the same place. You can also resolve issues via commit messages or pull requests, see suggested assignees for issues, and receive detailed deploy emails. (We know, this gift comes with everything.)

Our suspect commits feature exposes the commit that likely introduced an error as well as the developer who wrote the broken code. Suspect commits are like a big flashing arrow that points out the root cause so you can fix the problem faster.

We’re pretty excited for what 2019 will bring, including this new integration with GitLab. While we all finish up 2018, check out the GitLab integration documentation to get started.

With Sentry’s partners and integrations, your holidays (and error resolutions) will surely be merry and bright.

Laying a finger aside from its nose and giving a nod, up the chimney Sentry rose.