Introducing Search by User Click for Session Replay

April 26, 2023

You run an e-commerce website and notice a drop in sales on a specific product page. You suspect that users may be encountering an issue with the “Add to Cart” button, but you’re not sure what’s causing the problem. With Sentry Session Replay’s new search by user click feature, you can easily find replays where users clicked on that button and watch their sessions to see exactly what happened. Maybe you discover that the button wasn’t responding when users clicked it, or that there was a delay in the page loading that caused frustration. Armed with this information, you can quickly make updates to improve the user experience and boost sales.

There are many tools which allow us to track those interactions but few which allow us to understand the context around those interactions. And even fewer that prioritize protecting user PII (Personal Identifiable Information).

Search by user click is a new feature of Sentry’s Session Replay, which allows you to search for replays by DOM element - or in other words - where users have clicked to interact with specific parts of your web app.

The new search keys that can be used to query for clicked elements are shown below:

What is Session Replay

Session Replay provides video-like reproductions of user sessions on your web application so you can see exactly what the user experienced leading up to an error or performance issue, helping you triage and resolve difficult-to-reproduce problems faster. Session Replay allows you to navigate your application’s console output, network calls, and even inspect your application’s DOM tree. It’s like having your browser’s dev tools right inside Sentry. You can access replays directly from within your event details or transaction summary page so you can get all the details related to an issue when you need them.