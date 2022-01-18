January 18, 2022

Deprecation From U2F API to WebAuthn

We’ll be using Python for the backend APIs. The U2F API sequence (left) is very similar to the WebAuthn sequence (on the right). We simply have to replace three API calls: u2f.start_authentication() and u2f.finish_authentication() in the backend, and u2f.sign() in the frontend. Let’s start with u2f.start_authentication(), which takes in the browser’s application ID and the currently registered devices. The U2F API authentication process starts with the backend generating a challenge, an example of which is shown below: { "appId": "https://your-webauthn-app.io/2fa/u2fappid.json", "challenge": "VwmGI-4…", "registeredKeys": [ { "appId": "https://your-webauthn-app.io/2fa/u2fappid.json", "keyHandle": "cxSl4oQ…", "publicKey": "BP4Q8MR…", "transports": [ "usb" ], "version": "U2F_V2" } ] } This challenge is sent to the browser where u2f.sign() takes the challenge as an input and returns a promise that is the result of: verifying the application identity of the caller

creating a client data object and using the client data

the application ID

This creates a raw authentication request message and sends it to the U2F device. The result of the promise should look like this: { "keyHandle": "cxSl4oQ…", "clientData": "eyJ0eXA…", "signatureData": "AQAAAQ4…" } Once the result of the promise is sent to the server, we call U2f.complete_authentication() with the following two parameters: the original challenge data and the newly generated client data object passed in. This method will verify the device with the parameters and return the device info if it succeeded. From there, the server can allow the user to pass through the 2FA process. Step 1: Generating the challenge and state To start the migration process, let's first replace u2f.start_authentication() with its counterpart. The data types that the WebAuthn API takes are not quite the same ones used in U2F API. In fact, one of the main pain points was converting the necessary fields into the correct data type. We want to authenticate users on legacy U2F API and WebAuthn, so we will create an authentication server first. The following will create an authentication server using WebAuthn that is backwards compatible with U2F API: webauthn_authentication_server = U2FFido2Server( app_id=u2f_app_id, rp={ "id": "sentry-webauthn.io", "name": "Sentry with WebAuthn"} ) Your app_id will be the same value as before. The rp , or Relying Party, is an object that contains an ID, which is the hostname of the URL, and the name of your Relying Party. Next, we need to generate a list of credentials, which is the same as the list of devices for U2F API. Keep in mind that the list of credentials will contain both WebAuthn and U2F API registered devices and that list needs to be manipulated. credentials = [] for device in self.get_u2f_devices(): if type(device) == AuthenticatorData: credentials.append(device.credential_data) else: credentials.append(create_credential_object(device)) The devices that are registered with WebAuthn have the type AuthenticatorData. For devices registered with U2F API, we need to create an AttestedCredentialData object for them to be compatible with WebAuthn. Yourwill be the same value as before. The, or Relying Party, is an object that contains an ID, which is the hostname of the URL, and the name of your Relying Party. Next, we need to generate a list of credentials, which is the same as the list of devices for U2F API. Keep in mind that the list of credentials will contain both WebAuthn and U2F API registered devices and that list needs to be manipulated. credentials = [] for device in self.get_u2f_devices(): if type(device) == AuthenticatorData: credentials.append(device.credential_data) else: credentials.append(create_credential_object(device)) The devices that are registered with WebAuthn have the type AuthenticatorData. For devices registered with U2F API, we need to create an AttestedCredentialData object for them to be compatible with WebAuthn. The following is the function we wrote that decodes the necessary parameters and creates the credential data: def create_credential_object(registeredKey): return base.AttestedCredentialData.from_ctap1( websafe_decode(registeredKey["keyHandle"]), websafe_decode(registeredKey["publicKey"]), ) With that, we can begin the registration process by calling register_begin() on the WebAuthn server that we created earlier, with credentials as its parameter. This will return a challenge and state. The challenge is needed for the browser to perform authentication, but we will only use the PublicKey object within the challenge. In addition, you should store the state in your sessions, as it will be needed later. challenge, state = self.webauthn_authentication_server.authenticate_begin( credentials=credentials ) request.session["webauthn_authentication_state"] = state return ActivationChallengeResult( challenge=cbor.encode(challenge["publicKey"]) ) We also encoded the challenge using the FIDO2 CBOR library, as we will be sending it to the frontend using JSON, which does not handle binary representation well on its own. On the frontend, we convert the JSON string back into a byte array and decode it to return the challenge to its original form. Step 2: Creating PublicKeyCredential for authentication To replace u2f.sign(), we can call its WebAuthn equivalent navigator.credentials.get() with the challenge data. This library is now native to modern browsers, so don’t worry about importing any libraries. const challengeArray = base64urlToBuffer( challengeData.webAuthnAuthenticationData ); const challenge = cbor.decodeFirst(challengeArray); challenge.then(data => { webAuthnSignIn(data); }).catch(err => { const failure = 'DEVICE_ERROR'; Sentry.captureException(err); this.setState({ deviceFailure: failure, hasBeenTapped: false, }); }); function webAuthnSignIn(publicKeyCredentialRequestOptions) { return navigator.credentials.get({ publicKey: publicKeyCredentialRequestOptions, }).then(data => { // Send to backend }) } When the promise is resolved after calling navigator.credentials.get() , we need to send the appropriate data to the backend to finish authentication. getU2FResponse(data) { if (data.response) { const authenticatorData = { keyHandle: data.id, clientData: bufferToBase64url(data.response.clientDataJSON), signatureData: bufferToBase64url(data.response.signature), authenticatorData: bufferToBase64url(data.response.authenticatorData), }; return JSON.stringify(authenticatorData); } return JSON.stringify(data); } Step 3: Verifying the device For the final step, we can pass the original challenge and this new response to the backend. We need to create a list of credentials to validate the device, then call authenticate_complete on the authentication server that was made earlier with the following parameters: state : the value which we stored in session from start_authentication

: the value which we stored in session from start_authentication credentials : list which we just generated

: list which we just generated A websafe_decode for the following: credential_id : a “keyHandle” of the response object client_data : a “clientData” of the response object passed through fido2.client.ClientData auth_data : an “authenticatorData” of the response object passed through fido2.ctap2.authenticatorData signature : a “signatureData” of the response object

self.webauthn_authentication_server.authenticate_complete( state=request.session["webauthn_authentication_state"], credentials=credentials, credential_id=websafe_decode(response["keyHandle"]), client_data=ClientData(websafe_decode(response["clientData"])), auth_data=AuthenticatorData(websafe_decode(response["authenticatorData"])), signature=websafe_decode(response["signatureData"]), ) If this function returns true, you are now fully authenticated and good to go! If this function returns true, you are now fully authenticated and good to go! For our deployment, this feature was behind a flag to manage the rollout and for error monitoring. (We recommend using Sentry 😉.) We deployed this feature independently from registration because the area of effect is limited in the event of an incident. Congrats! The authentication part of the migration is finished. Part 2: Registration Similar to authentication, first, let’s take a look at the flow: