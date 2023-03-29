Code coverage insights - now in your stack trace

March 29, 2023

I’m Jerrod, the Head of Codecov @ Sentry. I’d like to share updates from the first major release of our Codecov and Sentry integration and new Codecov pricing for Sentry customers.

Why this matters What the integration does How to set it up

The Why

For those of you who are new to the idea of code coverage, it’s a testing technique that informs what code is or is not tested. It is often represented as a percentage of the number of lines of code that are tested versus the entire codebase. As developers, we would spend time writing tests but had no visibility if the tests were covering the files modified in a given change. This frustration made my co-founder Eli and I want to fix the most obvious problem with test-driven development.

Unsurprisingly, we are big fans of building obvious products that don’t exist (yet), and most developers we talked to wanted to see the testing status of error-producing code. When Sentry acquired Codecov, an integration of this type was your most common response:

But, it made a lot of sense to us too. Even as Codecov became a core part of code review, it wasn’t helping users do their work after deployment.

For too long, developers working on user/customer-facing products have faced the “Ok, but what’s the next problem?”

That problem can roughly be described as:

Receive error/issue in the software Open data around the error (application performance monitoring and exception handling) “Ok, but what next?” Open my IDE on the other screen Swivel head back and forth between my two screens to build a mental model of the code, if there are tests on that code, then figure out how to fix the root cause If necessary, change the underlying source and write/edit tests to prevent that error in the future.

To take it a step further.

If error-producing code IS NOT tested, the next step might be to write a test around this case.

OR

If error-producing code IS tested, the next step is to investigate the test in question relative to the code logic and see if, for example, a test case was missed.

With Codecov in the Sentry stack trace, this is our first foray into unifying those data siloes pre-production and post-deploy, making it faster and easier to debug and patch problems as they come up.

The What

In one sentence: Using Codecov’s integration with Sentry allows you to see the untested code causing errors directly in the Sentry Issue stack trace.