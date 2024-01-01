Blog
Dashboards that Replace your Release Manager

We’re joining form and function with Release Health widgets and a new release filter in Dashboards. Whether you want to focus on your latest release or compare adoption and stability across releases, you can build and filter dashboards to tell you exactly how they are trending.
An Engineering Manager’s Tips for Scaling High-Velocity Teams

Increasing developer autonomy, improving team health and equipping individuals with the tools to succeed at scale.
Get Insights Into Project Health with Updates to Dashboards and Stats

We made a few updates to Dashboards and Stats so you can spend less time manually building reports and more time getting insights.
Usual Performance Suspects: Introducing Suspect Spans

A trace is the end-to-end journey of one or more connected spans and a span is an operation or “work” taking place on a service. So when it…
Prioritize the Right Performance Monitoring Metrics

We can all agree that one of the great pleasures in life is seeing the exact performance monitoring chart you want - exactly where you want it on the Sentry Performance home page. No? Ok. Well, at least we agree it's better than not having the chart you want where you want it, right? I thought so. That's why we made our main performance monitoring view modular.
Use Suspect Tags to improve App Performance

When you’re optimizing your application for performance, it helps to understand the user conditions where the slowest transactions occurred…
Performance Monitoring in GraphQL

A quick cheat sheet to integrate Sentry Performance in your Apollo Server.
Four Mobile Vital Metrics Every Mobile Developer Should Monitor

Slow apps frustrate users, which leads to bad reviews, or customers that swipe left to competition. Unfortunately, seeing and solving…
Distributed Tracing 101 for Full Stack Developers

Welcome to Part 1 of our multipart series on Distributed Tracing for Full Stack Developers. In this series, we’ll be learning the ins-and-outs of distributed tracing and how it can assist you in monitoring the increasingly complex requirements of full stack applications.
Root out the odd operation with Operations Breakdown

Transactions are sent when your service receives a request and sends a response, like an API call or a page load. Within each transaction is…
Find the Root Cause Faster with Trace View and Trace Navigator

Like a bratty teenager, traditional monitoring answers your questions, but does so in a terse, unhelpful manner: Why is my page slow? Guess…
Measuring User Experience with Web Vitals

Top of search for you means top of mind for your customers. And with Google’s upcoming Page Experience update to Web Vitals taking place in…
Performance Monitoring for Android Applications

Android is arguably the most ubiquitous operating system in the world. Whether it’s a tablet, phone, folding phone, computer, TV, or IoT…
Performance Monitoring Support for React Native

March Mobile Madness continues with Performance support for React Native. Our friend, Jenn Mueng shares how Performance supports his mobile…
How Slow is Slow?

Slow is the new downtime. What you once feared from a downed website — decreased conversion rates, lower page ranks, abandoned carts — now…
Investigating Performance Regressions with Trends

To us, dogfooding means using Sentry to improve Sentry. Here in this article, you’ll see how we used Performance to improve our search…
Sentry Fall Semester: Web Vitals 101

To improve front-end performance in your application, it’s important to understand what kind of problems users are experiencing. They may be…
See Slow Faster with Performance Monitoring

Like nature intended, but better. Performance Monitoring from Sentry is taking off.
